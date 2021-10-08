5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 8, 2021. Sip up.

1. M&A – Microsoft Buys Ally.io: Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, an OKR (objectives and key results) software company. Ally.io’s software — also known as a goal management and business execution platform — will tuck into Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform (EXP), the buyer said.

2. Funding – Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: PSOhub has raised Series A funding. The company’s PSA software targets small and midsize business (SMB) customers, along with IT service providers.

3. Distribution – Small Business Cybersecurity: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Palo Alto Networks Okyo Garde to VARs and technology solutions providers that support small businesses across the United States.

4. Distribution – Data Protection and Cybersecurity: ITCloud.ca has agreed to distribute Acronis in Canada.

5. SMB Security Research: The latest findings are here from Untangle.

6. Security Guidance: Kaspersky’s new Ask the Analyst service will allow businesses to reach out to the company’s researchers for their opinions and guidance on cyberthreats and security issues on an as needed basis, the endpoint security software company said.

