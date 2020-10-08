5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 08 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 8, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Software Bots: Automation Anywhere has announced AARI (Automation Anywhere Robotic Interface) – a smart digital assistant “makes it easy for anyone to participate in the automation of day-to-day business tasks, through business friendly user interfaces,” the company says. The AARI launch surfaces five months after Microsoft acquired Softomotive so that “anyone can build a bot to automate Windows-based tasks,” Microsoft said at the time.

2. Funding – Cloud Infrastructure Management: Accurics, which develops software that enables “self-healing cloud native infrastructure,” has raised $20 million across Seed and Series A financing rounds. Intel Capital led the Series A, and ClearSky led the seed round.

3. Cloud Cost Management Tools: Sophos Cloud Optix now helps organizations to manage their cloud services costs across Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, the security company says.

4. Cloud Data Protection: Druva has introduced cloud-based, integrated backup and archive for network attached storage (NAS) systems, the company says.

5. Partner Program – Video Conferencing: Neat, a video conferencing company backed by Zoom, has launched a partner program.

C. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events