5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 08 November 2022
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected].
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
1. IT Nation Connect 2022: ConnectWise’s annual fall conference kicks off this Wednesday, November 9. Stay tuned for live blogs.
2. Partnership: NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to “accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues,” the two companies.
3. Security – Internet Intelligence: DomainTools has launched a new Global Partner Program for VARs, MSSPs and MDR service providers.
4. Illegal Moonlighting? Deloitte India has fired a person who was reportedly running a hacking firm on the side, according to a report,
5. Security Coaching: KnowBe4 has introduced SecurityCoach — which offers real-time security coaching aimed at reducing risky behavior.
6. Funding – Cloud Management: Exotanium, a cloud resource optimization and management platform, has secured $12 million in series A funding. The round was led by Cambium Capital and Celesta Capital.
7. SMB Ransomware Survey: OpenText’s 2023 findings, based on Webroot research, are here.
8. MSP Partner – ServiceNow: Happiest Minds Technologies has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to become an MSP for ServiceNow.
9. Operational Technology Cybersecurity: Honeywell Connect has released its new operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, designed to “assist customers in defending the availability, reliability and safety of their industrial control systems and operations,” the company said. The offerings include a new Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) dashboard and updated Cyber App Control.
B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences
- ConnectWise IT Nation Connect (November 9-11, Orlando, Florida)
- Tanium Converge 2022 (November 14-17, Austin, Texas)
- Amazon AWS re:Invent 2022 (November 28-December 2, Las Vegas)
- All Tech Conferences: Listed Here
- Add Your Annual Event To Our Calendar: Submit it here for consideration.
No Comments