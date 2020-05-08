5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 08 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 8, 2020. Sip up.

1. DattoCon20 Atlanta Postponed: Datto CEO Tim Weller provided the clues in our May 1 podcast. Now, DattoCon20 Atlanta is officially postponed amid coronavirus pandemic concerns.

2. M&A – 46 MSPs Acquired: That’s the total count so far in 2020. Here are deeper details.

3. M&A – Private Equity & Salesforce Automation Software: Apttus is acquiring Conga to further assist Salesforce.com cloud customers with salesforce automation. The combined company will have $400 million in annual revenues. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo backs Apttus. Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is worth about $715 million, according to Bloomberg.

4. Network Monitoring, RMM & ITSM: Auvik Networks now integrates with ServiceNow, the latest evidence that high-end MSPs are leveraging ServiceNow for IT service management (ITSM) capabilities and potential PSA (professional services automation) alternative capabilities. The move also reinforces Auvik’s expansion from the MSP ecosystem into corporate IT departments.

5. Free Service Desk Software: SysAid has launched Service Center, a solution that helps business departments aggregate, track, and fulfill employee requests, the company says. Service Center is free forever and non-IT departments such as HR and finance, the company says.

6. Remote Endpoint Management: Ivanti has released Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager 2020.1. The platform enables IT professionals to discover, inventory and configure devices – local or remote, the company says.

7. Podcast – Crisis Management: Actually, the proper name is the Crisis Averted Podcast — from MSP industry advisor CJ Arlotta.

8. Quarterly Financial Results: Here are the latest earnings statements from…

