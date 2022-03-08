5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 March 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, March 8, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. SaaS Application Security – Trends for MSPs: Find the latest research findings from SaaS Alerts here.

2. SaaS Application Security – Launch: Canonic Security has launched AppTotal, a free community offering “enabling security analysis of any SaaS integration, third-party app or add-on.” The platform offers a continuously updated index of SaaS add-ons and integrations, starting with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365/Azure and Slack, with Atlassian, Salesforce and others coming soon, Canonic indicated.

3. Managed Security for SMBs: Vodafone is partnering with Accenture to offer managed security services to SMB customers in Germany, the two companies said.

4. MSSPs and Customers – Who Owns the Risk?: Even if a company hires an MSSP to mitigate cyber risk, the hiring company still owns the risk — according to Fortinet VP Jonathan Nguyen-Duy.

5. Healthcare Data Protection: CloudWave, a cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, has announced a new OpSus Vault offering. The service is “designed to protect a healthcare organization’s valuable data backups against increasingly effective ransomware and malicious insider threats by creating a secure, offline, and immutable storage location,” CloudWave asserted.

