5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 08 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. RSA Conference 2022 News: See RSAC live blog here.

2. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 News: See ChannelE2E’s live blog here.

3. Partnership – Email Security: Mailprotector has joined Gradient MSP’s Synthesize vendor integration program. This integration “automates the billing reconciliation process for MSPs, making it easier than ever to make sure you’re getting paid for the services that you’re getting charged for—and it’s working,” the companies said.

4. Distribution – HPE: D&H Distributing has “enhanced” its relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), allowing D&H to “deliver custom-configured systems based on a wide range of HPE’s software and equipment such as servers, storage, and networking hardware,” the companies said.

5. Partner Program: Cloudinary, a media experience cloud company has launched a Solutions Partners program that offers “intuitive onboarding and training pathways, high-impact co-marketing and service opportunities, and a new Partner Portal for easy access to sales and marketing tools,” the company said.

6. Partnership – Google Cloud and Risk Management: Google Cloud customers can leverage CyberGRX third-party validated cyber risk assessment to “gain in-depth access to Google Cloud’s risk profile, which details compliance with industry standards and security protocols built into its infrastructure,” the companies said.

7. Partnership – Cloud Financial Services: Atos and IBM have expanded their partnership around IBM Cloud for Financial Services. The goal is to help financial services companies reach “optimum data and systems security with “EU trusted third party cybersecurity monitoring” supplied by Atos,” the companies said.

8. CrowdStrike Partnerships: CrowdStrike expanded the CrowdXDR Alliance to include such partners as Menlo Security, Ping Identity and Vectra AI. CrowdStrike also introduced new capabilities for the Falcon XDR module to “speed up detections for security teams, including an integration with ServiceNow.”

9. M&A – Database Software: Bain Capital Private Equity has acquired EnterpriseDB from Great Hill Partners — though Great Hill remains a “significant shareholder” in EnterpriseDB. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

10. Western Digital Breakup?: Memory storage devices maker Western Digital Corp is reviewing strategic alternatives, including options for splitting off its flash-memory and HDD businesses, Reuters reported.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar