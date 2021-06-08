5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Women in the Channel: The Women Executives Channel Advisory Board (WECAB) launched with a vision to “empower and elevate women leaders in the technology industry. WECAB members include senior leaders from Microsoft, Insight Enterprises, Red Hat, Hitachi Solutions, Teradata, Rackspace, Accela and more.

2. Executive Leadership – ITSM: Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite partner, has named Jennifer Bierman as the senior VP of ServiceNow Global Delivery. Crossfuze is owned by private equity firm RLJ Equity Partners. Bierman previously held key posts at Slalom Consulting.

3. MSPs and Customer Experience (CX): More than 2,000 MSPs have implemented at least one customer experience (CX) solution, according to Invarosoft…

4. MSP – Automotive Sales Management: Unified Office has launched the Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite (TCNAPS) for the automotive industry. TCNAPS provides an integrated communications service combined with a business analytics system that “creates dramatic improvements in automotive sales, customer service, and operations,” the cloud-centric MSP says.

5. Cisco WebEx Updates: The networking giant has introduced 800 new WebEx features and enhancements since September 2021.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. MSP – Workday Applications: ERPA, an enterprise application managed services provider, has been named a Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner.

2. Distribution – IoT Energy Management: Synnex has agreed to distribute Switch Always On, an IoT DC micro UPS from Smart Charging Technologies.

3. Nutanix Partner Program: Nutanix has expanded its Elevate Partner Program to include managed and cloud service providers.

4. Data Partner Network: Powered by Snowflake, a Snowflake Partner Network program, has surfaced to “accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications” in Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Also, the Snowflake Data Marketplace now features more than 500 listings. The marketplace also offers new “try-before-you-buy” and usage-based purchase options.

5. Microsoft Azure On-Premises: Dell EMC has updated an Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI. The solution stack essentially extends Microsoft’s public cloud capabilities to third-party data centers and on-premises systems.

