5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 08 June 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, June 8, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A Slowdown: The U.S. technology industry saw a 29.7 percent drop in overall deal activity during April 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database. A total of 436 deals worth $4.52 billion were announced in April 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 620 deals.

2. MSP Branding: D2M has re-launch as an independent MSP division of DISYS.

3. Distribution – 3D Printing Materials: Synnex has agreed to distribute Lubrizol — a powder thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) suitable for 3D printing — particularly end-use applications that require skin contact.

4. Distribution – Web Application Security: Synnex has agreed to distribute Acunetix‘s automated web application security software.

5. Video Conferencing Security: Lifesize has launched end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all group and point-to-point video conferencing calls.

