5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 08 July 2022

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Startups Under Pressure: The number of U.S. startups going public has slowed to a trickle and fresh funding for such companies has dropped sharply, adding to signs that venture-capital investors are confronting more challenging markets after a boom period, according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. Lawsuit – Data Center M&A: Two shareholders have filed separate lawsuits against data center company Switch — claiming the company did not properly disclose information about a proposed $11 billion acquisition by DigitalBridge and IFM Investors, according to Data Center Dynamics.

3. Funding – Cyber Insurance: Coalition has raised $250 million in Series F funding at a $5 billion valuation. Key investors included Allianz X, Valor Equity Partners and Kinetic Partners.

4. Apple macOS and AWS: Amazon has announced general availability of EC2 M1 Mac instances. We’re checking to see the potential implications for MSPs.

5. Executive Leadership – Cloud-Native Revenue Management: Optiva has hired Ericsson, Tait Communications and Aeris veteran Craig Clapper as VP of global managed services and support.

