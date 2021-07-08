5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 July 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 8, 2021. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Kaseya Cyberattack Recovery Delayed: Kaseya has delayed a SaaS RMM platform restore until July 11, so that the MSP software company can implement additional security settings to the system, CEO Fred Voccola said in a company video on July 7. The REvil Ransomware cyber gang attacked Kaseya on July 2.

2. Ingram Micro Buyout Finalized: ChannelE2E reported the news last week. Now, an official announcement has arrived: Platinum Equity has completed the acquisition of Ingram Micro from HNA Group, for a total enterprise value of $7.2 billion, in a transaction that includes $5.9 billion of equity value. We’ll share more perspectives soon…

3. Remote Software – Business Growth Slowdown?: Remote connectivity software specialist Teamviewer reported weaker-than-expected billings growth in the second quarter but stood by its full-year outlook due to strong trading in June, Reuters reports.

4. Partner Program: Red Piranha has launched a partner assurance program for MSPs and MSSPs.

5. Partner Program – MSP and Cybersecurity: Buchanan Technologies has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program.

6. Partner Program – Augmented Reality: 8th Wall, a provider of an augmented reality (AR) platform for the mobile web (WebAR), has launched the 8th Wall Partner Program, a “global network of trusted agencies and creative studios that have proven experience in bringing web-based augmented reality experiences to market,” the company says.

7. Partner Program – Digital Signage: Reflect has launched a partner program for digital signage solutions.

