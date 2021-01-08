5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: Friday 08 January 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 8, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. SolarWinds Security Update: SolarWinds has hired former CISA leader Chris Krebs and former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos as consultants to assist with the SolarWinds Orion hack investigation, cleanup and best security practices. Also, new SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna has disclosed three cybersecurity priorities for the IT management software provider.

2. M&A – Cloud Analytics Software: Privately held SAS has acquired Boemska, a privately held technology company specializing in low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management for the SAS platform. The acquisition further enhances SAS Viya – a cloud-native, advanced analytics platform, the buyer says.

3. M&A – Application Performance Management: F5 Networks is acquiring privately held Volterra for approximately $500 million. With the addition of Volterra’s technology platform, F5 is creating an “edge platform built for enterprises and service providers that will be security-first and app-driven with unlimited scale,” the buyer claims.

4. IT Services: West Monroe has established a High-Tech & Software practice. The practice works with key segments of the sector – including enterprise software companies, hardware manufacturers, IT-enabled services, and private equity software investors and their portfolio companies – to implement strategies that maximize enterprise value, the company says.

5. Partnership – Digital Signage and Collaboration: Digital signage and interactive wayfinding company 22Miles has partnered with Cisco Systems to integrate 22Miles version 6 of their PublisherPro.AIoT software platform, with Cisco’s suite of collaborative communications tools.

6. Talent – UCaaS and CISO: RingCentral has hired Heather Hinton as chief information security officer (CISO). Hinton joins RingCentral from IBM, where she spent 13 years in various leadership positions, most recently as vice president and IBM distinguished engineer, and CISO for the company’s Cloud and Cognitive Software business unit.

