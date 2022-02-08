5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Meet ChannelE2E This Week: We’ll be attending the Right of Boom security conference on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you’re at the event and would like to potentially meet then please email me ([email protected]).

2. Thoma Bravo’s Next Fund: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is now building its Fund XV. The previous Fund XIV raised $17.8 billion. Early commitments to Fund VI include the Texas County & District Retirement System, which is committing up to $150 million million to Fund XV, AltAssets reported. Thoma Bravo used earlier funds to invest in such MSP-centric software firms as Barracuda Networks, ConnectWise, N-able and Sophos, among many other examples.

3. MSP Software – Security Executives: NinjaOne has hired Mike Arrowsmith as its new chief trust officer. Arrowsmith will “take the lead of all security and IT initiatives for NinjaOne, with early priorities focused on scaling and aligning the company’s internal teams and resources,” the company indicated. The move was announced one day after ConnectWise named Patrick Beggs as CISO. Generally speaking, the major MSP software platform providers have been hiring security talent and improving the development practices amid continued hacker and ransomware attacks against the MSP software industry.

4. Datto Legal Counsel: Datto has hired Emily Tabak Epstein to succeed Michael Fass as general counsel. Fass is retiring. Epstein reports to Datto CEO Tim Weller.

5. VMware Channel Chief – Service Providers: VMware has hired Boston Consulting Group veteran Zia Yusuf as senior vice president of strategic ecosystem and industry solutions. Yusuf is responsible for building joint horizontal and industry-centric solutions with VMware ecosystem and alliance partners such as Dell, global cloud providers, telco service providers, global system integrators, and global ISVs.

6. Partnership – Microsoft Cloud for Retail: Sonata Software has partnered with Microsoft in its launch of Microsoft Cloud for Retail.

7. Partnership – Business Continuity: Centre Systems Group (CSG) of United Arab Emirates has agreed to resell and implement Infinite Blue‘s business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software.

8. Telecom Network Rip-Outs: The U.S. government has allocated $1.9 billion to help small telecom providers replace Chinese equipment in their networks, but the FCC said the small telecom providers requested $5.6 billion, SecurityWeek reported. The network replacements involve U.S. concerns about foreign-made equipment that may have back doors designed for government spying.

9. Executive Leadership – SD-WAN and SASE: Aryaka has:

Promoted Dennis Monner to chief commercial officer;

hired Renuka Nadkarni as chief product officer; and

hired DeAndra Jean-Louis as chief customer officer.

All three executives report to CEO Matt Carter.

