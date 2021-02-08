5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Monday 08 February 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, February 8, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Kaseya Conference Returns: Kaseya has confirmed plans for ConnectIT Global 2021, a face-to-face conference for MSPs that’s scheduled for October in Las Vegas. Kaseya joins a small but growing list of technology, media and marketing companies that have confirmed face-to-face conference plans for 2021 — though many of the plans largely hinge on how the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations play out.

2. Talent – Data Protection: Rubrik has hired ThoughtSpot and AppDynamics veteran Brian McCarthy as chief revenue officer (CRO). McCarthy succeeds Brett Shirk, who left Rubrik to pursue new opportunities, the company says. Rubrik now has roughly 1,600 employees and over 3,200 customers — including more than 200 customers that spend at least $1 million annually on Rubrik’s data management products, the company says. Former Cisco Channel Chief Wendy Bahr joined Rubrik as chief commercial officer in May 2019. Former Cisco CEO John Chambers is an investor in the company.

3. Partnership – Big Data and AI: Palantir Technologies and IBM are partnering to “dramatically expand the reach of Palantir’s sales force while making IBM’s own artificial-intelligence software easier for non-technical customers to use,” Bloomberg reports.

4. Partner Marketing Social Network: Keep an eye on Cisco’s Marketing Velocity Voice…

5. Partner Program – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): ChoiceWORX has joined the UiPath Technology Alliance Program as a partner.

6. Partnerships – Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS):UK solutions and services providers FourNet and Prodec Networks have chosen Avaya OneCloud CCaaS.

7. Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs): OpenText has released BrightCloud Cloud Service Intelligence, enabling Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) and other security and technology vendors to “enforce data-centric security policies and prevent unwanted interactions with cloud services and associated applications,” the company says.

8. Funding – Employee Experience: Nexthink, a provider of digital employee experience (DEX) management software, has raised $180 million in Series D funding at a $1.1 billion. Permira, through its Growth Opportunities Fund, led the round alongside existing investors including Highland Europe and Index Ventures.

