5 Channel Partner and MSP Market News Updates: 08 December 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 8, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Private Equity: ConnectWise and Sophos owner Thoma Bravo has raised $32.4 billion to acquire additional software companies, the private equity firm said. The money will be distributed across three Thoma Bravo funds for additional investments and acquisitions.

2. Channel Chief – Data Protection: Veeam Software has hired Gigamon veteran Larissa Crandall as VP of global channel and alliances.

3. Distribution: Prodata has agreed to distribute Malwarebytes in the African region.

4. Partnership: ThreatBlockr and UbiStor are partnering to promote cybersecurity, data protection and disaster recovery solutions.

5. Apple Cloud Security: Apple will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system, the Associated Press reported.