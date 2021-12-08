5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 December 2021
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology Industry News
1. Partnership – MSP Security and Sales Automation: SaaS Alerts and Zomentum are partnering to help MSPs drive recurring cybersecurity recurring revenue. Among the key moves: SaaS Alerts is providing 300 existing MSP partners and 700 of its new partners in 2022 with a free license of Zomentum. The move allows MSPs to brand all marketing materials; build sales proposals with digital signature options for both an agreement or “decline of service” waivers; track pipeline activity; and collaborate with multiple companies in the sales process.
2. Integration – MSPs and Microsoft Subscription Billing: Work 365 now integrates with ConnectWise to simplify provisioning with Microsoft Partner Center and consolidate subscription billing and invoicing for Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) and MSPs, the companies said.
3. Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Accenture and UiPath have launched an expanded business collaboration. Chatter about the expanded relationship first surfaced in October.
4. Government Cloud Services – Ingram and Amazon Web Services (AWS): Ingram Micro Cloud has announced the Contracts Alliance Program (CAP) for U.S. partners. Part of its broader AWS distribution offering, the CAP effort is “intended to provide faster, frictionless access to contracts within Ingram Micro Cloud’s developed federal, state, local and education portfolios.”
5. Partner Program – Dataflow Automation: Prefect Technologies has launched the Premier Technology Partner Program. The partner program is designed to ensure that “data engineers can more easily build, run and monitor dataflows across more platforms.” Launch members include dbt Labs, Fivetran, Monte Carlo, Firebolt and PagerDuty.
6. Distribution – Autodesk Resellers: ProModel, a provider of simulation-based predictive & prescriptive analytic decision-support solutions, has formed a partnership with Datech Solutions, the Autodesk-focused business of Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company. The agreement “gives partners addressing the architectural and mechanical sectors with an opportunity to broaden their portfolio, increase revenues and offer added value to their customers,” ProModel asserted.
7. Microsoft 365 Cloud Backup: Rewind has launched Backups for Microsoft 365, an automated backup and data recovery tool that protects data created in Microsoft’s suite of online productivity apps, the company said.Tessian and KnowBe4 are integrating their software to “provide organizations with enhanced visibility into phishing risk.”
8. M&A Rumor – Outsourcer Bidding War: Bain Capital and Baring Private Equity Asia are among firms considering bids to acquire VXI Global Solutions (an outsourcing business) from their private equity rival Carlyle Group Inc., according to Bloomberg. A deal could potentially be valued at $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion, the report said.
9. Launch – MSP: Eighty8networks, a “next generation” managed security transport provider, has announced its business launch. The company’s technology, coupled with CLEC partnerships, delivers a “unique managed service layer with security enablement,” Eighty8networks asserts.
