5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 April 2022

Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software Incubator: ConnectWise has launched its PitchIT Accelerator Program and competition for 2022. Ten applicants will be accepted into the program. The 16-week program offers business assessment services, coaching, co-marketing opportunities and placement on the ConnectWise Marketplace.

2. M&A – Managed Application Services: NetApp has acquired Instaclustr, which provides fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

3. Partnership – SAP Application Security: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SecurityBridge are expanding their strategic partnership to further enhance SAP application security. The two IT service providers have worked together in the North-European market since 2019. The NTT Data-SecurityBridge partnership is now expanding globally.

4. Microsoft Disrupts Russian Hackers: Alleged details about the Strontium threat actor are here, care of Microsoft.

5. Is Cyber Insurance Worth the Price?: Nearly 79% of policyholders believe cyber insurance is worth the cost, according to a Cowbell Cyber research report.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar