5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 April 2021

Thursday, April 8, 2021

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Research – IT Services Market Momentum: Global demand for technology and business services continues to rise, reaching an all-time high in the first quarter, with a growing pipeline of deals signaling continued expansion in 2021 as the economy begins to emerge from the pandemic, the latest state-of-the industry report from Information Services Group finds.

2. Research – Channel Partner Programs: The coronavirus pandemic has influenced channel partner programs in these 10 ways, according to PartnerPath.

3. Partnership – SaaS Data Protection: Dell Technologies has launched a new Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service, powered by Druva.

4. Talent – IT Distribution: TBI, a technology distributor, has named three new vice presidents:

Anne Devine as VP of marketing;

Brandon Smith as VP of global sales; and

Jim Wolande as VP of corporate resellers and VARs.

The trio previously held key posts at Tech Data, Intelisys and 8×8.

5. Supply Chain Delays – Router Manufacturing: The chip supply shortage has led to six-week supply delays for some router makers, Bloomberg reports.

6. Private Equity – Cloud File Sharing: Private equity giant KKR is leading a $500 million investment in Box, with the company planning to use most of the funds for a stock buyback, Reuters reports.

