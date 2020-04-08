5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 08 April 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Cybersecurity Training: ConnectWise has launched Certify, a cybersecurity education and training program. This dual track certification program targets owners and sales professionals as well as engineers.

2. Microsoft Outlook Security: VIPRE has introduced VIPRE SafeSend — a Microsoft Outlook add-on that can prevent misaddressed email or inadvertent autocomplete email mistakes. The add-on requires the sender to confirm external recipients and file attachments before their email can be sent. SafeSend is one piece of VIPRE’s larger partner and MSP-centric business expansion effort.

3. MSP – Data Protection: StorageCraft‘s OneXafe Solo — a plug-and-play data protection device with cloud connectivity, is now available.

4. Research – MSP Market Trends: What’s the state of MSP and IT vendor communities? ForzaDash offers these findings.

5. Partnership – Network Access Control: Untangle and Webroot confirmed this partnership.

6. Partner Program – Data Protection: Veritas Technologies has enhanced its Veritas Partner Force (VPF) Program.

7. Distribution – Wireless Networks: Comstor, a Cisco distributor and part of Westcon-Comstor, has announced a pan-European distribution agreement for the Cisco Meraki Go range — which is purpose-built for small businesses.

8. M&A – Storage and Security: StorMagic has acquired KeyNexus, which develops encryption key management solutions.

9. iPhone Apps – Hidden Costs: Apple device users are being targeted by applications that overcharge users through costly subscriptions or unscrupulous in-app purchases, Sophos research says.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.