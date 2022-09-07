5 Channel Partner And MSP Market News Updates: 07 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Talent – Offshore MSP Staffing Provider: Techno Global Team has hired Datto veteran Thaddeus Susara as VP of business development in North America.

2. MSP Partner Program: Kaspersky’s United Partner Program now offers a revised rebate system, extended training courses and more rewards for managed service providers (MSPs), the cybersecurity company said.

3. Partnership – SASE and SOC Services: Wipro and Palo Alto Networks are partnering to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (Security Operations Center) solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises, the two companies said.

4. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: UiPath announced a disappointing revenue forecast and the software company’s stock plummeted 20% on the news. To bolster sales growth rates, UiPath hired SAP veteran Mark Gibbs as senior VP and managing director of EMEA. Also, UiPath veteran Ryan Mac Ban has been promoted to senior VP of sales for the Americas. Demand for RPA software remains strong — though the market isn’t growing as quickly as some industry watchers previously expected. UiPath’s revenue was $242.2 million in Q2 of fiscal 2023, up 24 percent year-over-year.

5. Research – Security Awareness Training ROI: Here is the 2022 Global Cybersecurity Awareness Training Study from ThriveDX.

6. MSSP and MDR Momentum: Cyderes, the MSSP and MDR provider formed through the merger of Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group, announced several growth milestones for the first half of 2022. The metrics included:

63% growth in managed services, MDR and XDR revenues;

Continued profitability, though actual profit figures; and

EBITDA results that exceeded target by over 100%.

Still, actual dollar figures for revenues, profits and EBITDA were not disclosed.

