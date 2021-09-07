5 Channel Partner Programs and MSP News Updates: 07 September 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Action1, Apple, ComputaCenter, Itential, Lenovo, Ooma, Priority One, VMware, WiteSand & more. Sip up.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): Priority One, a London-based MSP, has embraced Action1’s RMM software to manage roughly 1,700 customer endpoints.

2. Partnership – Cloud Networking: Computacenter has agreed to offer WiteSand’s cloud-delivered suite of services, which are designed to “simplify and secure the provisioning, deployment, and operations of enterprise campus networks,” the companies say.

3. Partnership – Lenovo and VMware: The Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) will be the first-to-market with VMware’s software solution for the edge running on the ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers, Lenovo asserts. Also, the PC company has enhanced the Lenovo Open Cloud Automation management software to automate the planning, deployment and ongoing management of datacenter cloud deployments all the way to edge sites, Lenovo asserts.

4. Talent – Communications Services: Ooma has hired Shig Hamamatsu as VP and chief financial officer and treasurer.

5. Talent – Network and Cloud Automation: Itential has hired Red Hat veteran Peter Sprygada as VP of product management for network automation products.

6. Apple Employee Concerns: A group of Apple employees posted an open letter in which they call upon CEO Tim Cook and company officials to improve wages, respect workers’ privacy and, in general, treat Apple employees better, SeekingAlpha reports.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar