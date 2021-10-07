5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 7, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Email Delivery: Sinch AB has acquired Pathwire, a cloud-based email delivery platform, from private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $1.9 billion. Pathwire’s branded email services include Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid.

2. Executive Leadership – Storage Management: Tuxera has hired Microsoft Azure veteran Antti Alila to lead the company’s enterprise business unit.

3. Certification – Security Planning Executives: CompTIA has launched an update to the CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) credential. The update is designed for senior level personnel who are responsible for an organization’s cybersecurity planning and readiness.

4. Partnership – Ransomware Mitigation: Cohesity Helios now integrates with Cisco SecureX. The integration allows partners and customers to “accelerate time to discovery, investigation, and remediation,” of ransomware threats and other cyber risks.

5. Partner Program – Risk Management: SecurityGate.io, a risk management acceleration platform for industrial companies, has attracted roughly 30 partners since launching a partner program in June 2021.

6. Research – 5G Communication Services: Most communications service providers (CSPs) feel unprepared to charge customers for 5G network services, according to a 5G Readiness Report from Oracle.

7. Research – Cyberattack Trends: Organizations have faced 40% more cyberattacks per week 40% more attacks weekly on organizations in 2021 compared to 2020, according to Check Point Software Technologies research.

