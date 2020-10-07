5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 07 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Managed Internet Access Services: Expereo , a provider of Internet, cloud access and SD-WAN services, has acquired Globalinternet, a supplier of managed Internet access services.

2. Cloud Monitoring: Datadog has launched Deployment Tracking. This feature, built into Datadog APM (application performance monitoring), enables engineering teams to identify when new code deployments are the root cause of performance issues, the company says.

3. Amazon WiFi for Service Providers: Amazon has unveiled eero for Service Providers— a home-focused hardware and software WiFi offering for Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Set for availability in November 2020, eero for Service Providers will “bring together real-time, actionable insights, advanced security measures and whole-home mesh wifi systems to help ISPs offer fast, reliable wifi and create new opportunities to improve the customer experience,” the eero business asserts. Amazon acquired eero in February 2019.

4. Multi-Cloud Database Management: Nutanix has launched Era 2.0, a database management solution that supports multiple clouds and clusters to simplify operations, the company says.

5. Cloud ERP for SMBs: Oracle NetSuite has unveiled SMB-focused updates to its cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) software platform. The updates focus on financial, supply chain, and operational management, Oracle NetSuite says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs & Strategic Alliances

1. Integration – PSA and Network Monitoring: Domotz, a remote network monitoring software provider, now integrates with ConnectWise Manage, the PSA (professional services automation).

2. Integration – Data Protection: Leaseweb Global is offering Veeam-powered data protection services in Amsterdam-1 and Amsterdam-2, London, Frankfurt. The service will be available in Washington, D.C. before the end of the year.

3. Partnership – Data Storage: Flexential, a provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, has launched Flexential Archive Storage powered by Wasabi.

4. Partner Program – Online Form Builder: JotForm, an online form builder platform, is expanding its partnership opportunities with a new Solutions Partner Program.

5. Distribution – Video Walls: Synnex has agreed to distribute Hiperwall, a provider of commercialized video wall and distributed visualization technologies.

6. Distribution – Microsoft Teams and Calling: Ingram Micro Cloud has agreed to distribute SIPPIO, an Azure-native calling service for Microsoft Teams. SIPPIO is a Microsoft co-sell ready, cloud solution supported by the Voice Panel App.

