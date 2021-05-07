5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 May 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 7, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Communication Services Delivered By MSPs: Cytracom, backed by private equity firm Sverica Capital Management, has announced Shared Inboxes within its Business Messaging product line. The service enables business teams to communicate with customers via text message, collaborate, and reply from a single business phone number—all from within their Cytracom Desktop and Mobile applications, the company says. Keep an eye on Cytracom. Background chatter suggests the company is preparing to make multiple MSP-friendly moves… … …

2. Integration – Unified Communications and Microsoft Teams: Intermedia Cloud Communications has released two new versions of Intermedia Unite, with a specific focus on Microsoft Teams integration. Somewhat similarly, 8×8 announced the new 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams app has added Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) and fax capabilities.

3. Talent – Cloud Monitoring: Datadog has hired Salesforce veteran Adam Blitzer as chief operating officer.

4. Quarterly Financial Results: Updates include:

Datadog Q1 2021 revenue was $198.5 million, up 51 percent from Q1 2020. Net loss was $12.5 million, compared to a $6.4 million profit in Q1 2020. Datadog specializes in cloud-based application, infrastructure, Web, mobile and user experience monitoring.

OpenText, parent of Carbonite and Webroot, reported Q3 of fiscal 2021 revenue of $832.9 million, up 2.2 percent from $807.9 million in Q3 of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income was $91.5 million, up more than 250 percent from $26 million in Q3 of fiscal 2020. Carbonite and Webroot develop cloud-based cyber resilience, business continuity, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) and cybersecurity software for MSPs.

5. Partnership – SaaS Management: IT service provider Crayon is the first Snow Software expert partner in Norway. Meanwhile, demand for SaaS management and security tools appears to be surging. Key MSP-friendly players in the market include Augmentt and SaaS Alerts.

6. Partnership – Application Management Services: Captech Consulting has been named a Workday application management services partners. Workday is a fast-growing SaaS platform for finance and human resources applications. Additional Workday services partners are listed here.

7. Partnership – Cloud MSP and VMware: Rackspace Technology has launched new Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud. The new offering is purpose-built to deliver a fully managed VMware Cloud experience by offering consumption-based usage, self-service management, and real-time provisioning, the company says. The solution and associated services leverage VMware Cloud Director on Dell EMC VxRail.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar