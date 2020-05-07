5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 07 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 7, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Financial Assistance: IT By Design (ITBD) has introduced ReBuild IT. The program is open to MSPs with fewer than 50 employees that experienced a revenue loss of 10% or more in the first half of 2020 due to the economic shutdown.

2. IT Solutions Provider Revenue: Perficient’s total revenue was $145.6 million in Q1 2020, up 9 percent from Q1 2019. Net income surged 28 percent to $9 million. “While some sales cycles have slowed and some clients have paused project work, we’re gaining share elsewhere as customers realize we are fully remote-ready and more capable than others of helping them navigate the current climate,:” CEO Jeffrey Davis said in a prepared statement.

3. Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: Kimble’s Summer 20 release features these enhancements.

4. AWS SaaS Competency: Persistent just earned it.

5. Cloud Management: Qualys Cloud Agent is now available on Google Cloud Platform. The agent allows partners and customers to monitor Linux and Windows workloads on GCP.

6. Data Protection – MSP Deployment: Central Technology Limited (CT), a UK-based MSP and cloud services provider, has embraced Veeam and Cloudian HyperStore for a customer-focused data protection service.

7. Data Protection – Microsoft Teams: Quest Software has unveiled NetVault v13 to simplify data protection and recovery strategies across cloud environments and workloads with a new Rest API interface, and support for Office 365 Teams, the company says.

8. Partner Program: PagerDuty expanded the PagerDuty Partner Programs for System Integrators (SIs), Consultancies and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to help companies scale their digital transformation initiatives, the company says.

9. Partner Program – Adobe and Magento: Gary Spector, VP and head of global commerce business at Adobe, offers these updates for solutions providers and developers.

