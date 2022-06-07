5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 07 June 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves Cisco, Cogent Growth Partners, ConnectWise IT Nation, Cyderes, Datapath, Fishtech, Herjavec Group, MobileTek, RSA Conference & more. Sip up.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. RSA Conference 2022 News: See RSAC live blog here.

2. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 News: See ChannelE2E’s live blog here.

3. MSP – M&A Guidance: Buy-side advisor Cogent Growth Partners assisted Datapath in its acquisition of MobileTek Services, an MSP in the K-12 education market.

4. MSSP Rebrands: The merged Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group have rebranded as Cyderes. The overall business offers MSSP, MDR, XDR, and co-managed SIEM services.

5. Cisco Security Strategy: Cisco Systems announced a unified cybersecurity platform strategy that extends across multiple cloud and hybrid cloud services. The move seeks to jumpstart Cisco’s security business, which has weakened in recent quarters. Details about the new Cisco security strategy are here.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar