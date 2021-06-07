5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, June 7, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – MSP Buyout Completed: Private equity firm KKR has completed the Ensono acquisition, which was announced in April 2021.

2. MSP Software – Data Protection: Datto has reintroduced Virtual SIRIS (vSIRIS) data protection software. The virtual appliance allows MSPs to run Datto’s software on their own hardware. vSIRIS can be installed remotely and runs as a virtual machine (VM) in either VMware ESX or Microsoft Hyper-V, the company says.

3. Convicted – Hardware Warranty Fraud: Justin David May of Delaware has been sentenced to over seven years for defrauding Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Lenovo, and APC out of more than $3.5 million in computer hardware, the United States Department of Justice announced.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. MSP Software – Technology Alliances: N-able says more than 50 technology companies are now active within its Technology Alliance Program (TAP). Key members include Cisco Systems, Liongard, Sophos, Webroot and Zomentum, among others. It’s a safe bet N-able will share more details about the program during Empower 2021, a virtual event set for this week.

2. Partner Program – Field Service Management: ServiceMax has announced a new Partner Xcellence Program.

3. Partnership: AT&T and Cisco Systems are promoting Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager (UCMC) for enterprise users. AT&T and Cisco expect to offer as many as 1 million users the UCMC platform through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise over the next five years, the two companies say.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar