5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 07 July 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 7, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Apple Device Security: Apple introduced a Lockdown Mode to further protect iPhone, iPad and Macintosh devices from spyware. Here are Apple Lockdown Mode details for MSPs & MSSPs.

2. MSP Cyberattack: SHI suffered a cyberattack over the July 4th holiday weekend, but the incident was “swiftly identified and measures were enacted to minimize the impact on SHI’s systems and operations,” the company said in a blog post.

3. MSP Software – Security Integration: A new Atera integration with Malwarebytes automates licensing and provisioning of the Malwarebytes OneView platform.

4. MSP Software – Backup and Remote IT Support Integration: Splashtop and Acronis announced a partnership that allows MSPs to access and take control of computers to troubleshoot and resolve issues directly from the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console.

5. MSP Partner Program – Virtual Desktops: Nerdio has introduced new tier structures and benefits to its partner program for MSPs. Enrolled MSPs will now receive:

Discounts on Nerdio Manager for MSP licenses associated with each tier, ranging from 25%-75%.

Dedicated Partner Success Managers to coordinate Azure Business Reviews, suggest Azure cost-optimization methods, and assist with quoting and sales.

Go-Live Engineer support for Nerdio deployments and world-class support.

New Partnerd Advantage advanced engineering support service at an extra monthly cost.

Exclusive access to calls with Microsoft executives.

Sales kickstart and accelerator packages which include travel vouchers for Nerdio events, and exclusive early access to event registration.

Event marketing development funds (MDF).

Expanded NerdioCon access with exclusive discounts for all Partnerds and VIP packages for Gold and Platinum tiers.

6. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): A new Action1 RMM software release “empowers MSPs and IT departments to mitigate and remediate security vulnerabilities on their managed endpoints faster and more efficiently — as required to secure and support today’s work-from-anywhere workforce,” the company said.

7. Executive Leadership – IT Monitoring: ScienceLogic has named Jasmina Muller as VP of global channel partnerships, and Gregory Johnston as senior VP of field commerce.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences