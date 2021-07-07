5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 July 2021

Today's channel partner program and MSP news updates involve Ampool, Armor, Capsule8, ConnectWise, Everbridge, HPE, Kaseya, Nozomi Networks, Sophos, Tech Data, Thoma Bravo & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

1. Kaseya Cyberattack Recovery Efforts: The latest details directly from Kaseya are here. Plus, MSSP Alert’s ongoing timeline tracking the Kaseya Supply Chain Cyberattack is here.

2. New ConnectWise Headquarters: ConnectWise has signed an office lease that will move its headquarters from Westshore to downtown Tampa, Florida, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal.

3. Distribution – Critical Event Management (CEM): Tech Data has agreed to distribute Everbridge to channel partners.

4. Partner Program – OT and IoT Security: Nozomi Networks Inc. has enhanced its channel program to further reward partners, the company says.

5. M&A – Linux Security: Sophos, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has acquired Linux security software provider Capsule8.

6. M&A – Enterprise Analytics: HPE has acquired Ampool.

7. Talent – Cloud Security: Armor has hired ThreatConnect and Datto veteran Bryan Hauptman as chief revenue officer (CRO).

