5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 07 July 2020

Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – IT Service Providers: Communications provider Welltel has acquired Kildare-based IT service provider Novi in a €3 million deal that will see the Dublin company grow to 115 employees, The Irish Times reports.

2. Management Buyout – Digital Solutions Provider: Cloud-based digital solutions provider One iota has announced a strategic management buyout of its business unit from Aptean, a provider of enterprise software solutions, BusinessCloud reports.

3. Talent – B2B Services: ODP, parent of Office Depot and CompuCom, has hired Amazon Business and Microsoft veteran Terry Leeper as executive VP and chief technology officer (CTO). Leeper reports to CEO Gerry Smith and is a member of the executive committee.

4. Talent – Google Cloud: Dell EMC veteran Kevin Shatzkamer has joined Google Cloud as digital transformation officer for telecom.

5. Talent – Managed Services: Deloitte has hired IT channel veteran and for NTT employee Dwayn Lythgo to lead the company’s managed services capability and delivery in Asia-Pacific, CRN reports.

6. IT Operations Management: SolarWinds has confirmed these software updates.

7. HIPAA Compliance – RMM and PSA Software: Syncro MSP, a cloud-based RMM and PSA software provider, is willing to sign business associate agreements (BAAs) for HIPAA compliance.

8. Partnerships – Infrastructure Monitoring: The LogicMonitor Partner Network has expanded to include Bluemara in Spain, Cloud Creek Systems in the U.S., ReTune in Scandinavia, Hagrid Solutions in Australia, Qinetics in Malaysia, and Ultima Business Solutions and TransACT Technology Solutions in the UK.

9. MSP Documentation Software: IT Glue , a Kaseya company, has upgraded its MSP documentation software platform with new security, client collaboration and network visibility capabilities. IT Glue now features SOC 2 (Type 2) certification, multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), audit log and user permission capabilities, the company says

10. Distribution – Touchless Point of Sale (POS): POS Portal, a ScanSource company, has launched Contact-LESS, an all-encompassing suite of mobile and touchless payment solutions and accessories, enabling partners to help merchants better meet new safety and cleanliness standards.

11. Telecom Standards: Finland’s Nokia is the first major telecom equipment maker to commit to adding open interfaces in its products that will allow mobile operators to build networks that are not tied to a vendor, Reuters reports. The new technology, dubbed Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN), aims to reduce reliance on any one vendor by making every part of a telecom network interoperable and allowing operators to choose different suppliers for different components, Reuters adds.

