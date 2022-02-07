5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 February 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves DXC, Google Cloud Next 2022, Right of Boom, SAP, SecurityBridge, ServiceNow & more. Sip up.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, February 7, 2022.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Meet ChannelE2E This Week: We’ll be attending the Right of Boom security conference on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you’re at the event and would like to potentially meet then please email me ([email protected]).

2. Funding – IT Service Management (ITSM) and Privacy: ServiceNow has invested in BigID, a data intelligence platform that helps customers to improve privacy, security, and governance. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

3. For Sale – IT Consulting Assets: Global IT consulting firm DXC Technologies is seeking to sell off certain businesses that generate roughly $500 million in annual revenue. The asking price for the unloved assets: $500 million. A target valuation based on annual EBITDA multiples was not disclosed.

4. Google Cloud Conference Confirmed: The Google Cloud Next 2022 conference is confirmed for October 2022, the search giant has confirmed. Plus,m

5. SAP Application Security: SecurityBridge has announced a new Security Roadmap for SAP. The strategy spans secure configuration, hardening against hackers, and eliminating SAP vulnerabilities, by enabling IT personnel to instantly group all required software fixes into one area, the company noted.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar