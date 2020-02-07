5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 07 February 2020

Here are five (actually, a bit more…) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 7, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – MSPs: Dynamic Quest, a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, has acquired Cohn Consulting Corporation, a Marietta, Georgia-based MSP, the companies confirm.

2. M&A – Distribution and IT Services: Ingram Micro has acquired Ictivity, a 150-person IT services provider in Europe. This is M&A deal Number 102 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

3. M&A – Executive Search and Technology Consulting: Element78, an advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance and operations, has acquired Trillium Solutions Group (TSG), a technology consulting and strategic sourcing firm.

4. Distribution: DLT Solutions, a subsidiary of Tech Data, has agreed to distribute BMC IT management solutions to the U.S. federal government.

5. Customer Support Software: Zendesk revenue was $229.9 million in Q4 2019, up 33 percent compared to Q4 2018. The company’s net loss was $36.1 million for Q4 2019, a bit more than the $33.2 million net loss in Q4 2018. Zendesk has been building a partner program for its customer support software.

6. Hubspot Partner Program: HubSpot has expanded its partner program with a solutions partner effort.

7. Google Cloud’s Value to Partners: A research summary is here.

8. SMB Insurance: AP Intego, a digital insurance agency, has launched a small business customer platform.

9. Xerox SMB IT Services: Did Xerox just go direct into the SMB market?

10. Artificial Intelligence Conference: It’s under way in New York…

