5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 07 December 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

1. Ransomware Attack Hits MSP Customers: A ransomware attack apparently extended from Mercury IT — an MSP in New Zealand — to multiple government agency systems, The Record reported.

2. Venture Capital Plummets: Venture capital investments are on track for the sharpest drop in more than two decades this year, surpassing the declines of the dot-com crash and the financial crisis amid rising interest rates, macroeconomic uncertainties and a public market downturn, Bloomberg reported.

3. Funding – HR Automation: ServiceNow has invested in 15Five, a holistic performance management company. Financial terms were not disclosed. 15Five’s software, which runs on ServiceNow, allows HR leaders to “drive higher performance, productivity, engagement, and retention,” the company said.

4. Partnership – SMB Cyber Insurance and Password Management: NordPass has agreed to offer all new and renewing Cowbell policyholders a free six-month subscription of NordPass Business. Additionally, policyholders who continue using NordPass beyond six months will get a customized subscription, the companies said.

5. Partner Program – Audio-Visual market: Q-SYS has launched a Technology Partner Program. Q-SYS develops a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) platform.

6. Government Partnership – Identity and Access Management: Ping Identity has been named a vendor on the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Cybersecurity Multi-Award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp.

