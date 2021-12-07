5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 December 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Technology Industry News

1. M&A – Email Security: Private equity firm Permira plans to acquire Mimecast for roughly $5.8 billion, though rival bids for the email security company could emerge…

2. Talent – IT Service Provider: InterVision has named Tony Bailey as SVP of strategic alliances, Brad Freundlich as SVP of operations & CX, and Chris Rhame as SVP of services.

3. Vertical Market MSP- Financial Services: ECI has expanded into Canada with a Toronto office. The move was prompted by “demand from mid-market financial firms for its managed services,” ECI asserted.

4. Email Security: Barracuda has introduce three new email protection plans for customers and partners. They include:

Advanced: Email gateway defense, impersonation and phishing protection, and automated remediation.

Premium: Everything in Advanced plus incident response, domain fraud protection, and DNS filtering.

Premium Plus: Everything in Premium plus data protection, archiving, and user security awareness training.

5. SD-WAN and SASE: Aryaka has launched “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) offerings.

6. Data Protection: Rubrik has bolstered its platform to help partners and customers fight against ransomware. Also, the company has launched Rubrik Cloud Vault, a “fully-managed, secure, and isolated cloud archival service that helps customers secure their data within minutes and defend against cyber-attacks.” The new SaaS offering is built on Microsoft Azure.

7. Samsung Reorganizes: Samsung will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business, Reuters reported.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Channel Chief – Extended Security Posture Management: Cymulate has hired Wendy Hoey as VP of alliances for the Americas. She will lead the company in “forming new strategic partnerships and to grow the company’s channel alliances,” Cymulate said.

2. Integrations – MSP Software and Microsoft 365 Management: Liongard and email security company Vade have partnered to release software that provides MSPs with “deeper visibility” into Microsoft 365 customer systems. The software helps MSPs to track “critical account data, streamlining user management, and billing for Microsoft users,” Liongard and Vade said.

3. Distribution – Cloud Data Protection: ArrowSphere, Arrow’s cloud management platform, now supports Metallic DMaaS (data management-as-a-service) Backup and Recovery solutions from Commvault.

4. Reseller – Cloud Security: Oncore Cloud Services is reselling Radware’s cloud security portfolio, with a focus on Radware’s Cloud Native Protector.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar