5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 07 August 2020

Friday, August 7, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. SolarWinds Potentially Spinning Off SolarWinds MSP: Here’s all of our analysis of the news, which broke Thursday afternoon…

2. Cloud Distribution – Breach Mitigation: Ingram Micro Cloud has agreed to distribute Balbix BreachControl.

3. Distribution – Business Continuity Guidance: D&H has pulled together various business continuity sales and marketing tools for partners that are assisting end-customers with Work From Home and Work Remote strategies.

4, MSPs – Hardware as a Service: Uplevel Systems has unveiled a new Equipment Purchase Program — which allows SMB customers to buy Uplevel equipment outright, or buy Uplevel hardware and services on a pure subscription basis.

5. Dropbox Quarterly Earnings: Sales beat estimates but shares tumbled as CFO prepares to exit, Bloomberg reports.

6. OpenText Quarterly Earnings: The software company, which now owns the Carbonite and Webroot software businesses, delivered stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue.

7. Avaya Branding: The company has launched the Avaya OneCloud brand — which encompasses the entire Avaya portfolio. The lineup includes Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya OneCloud UCaaS and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS. The portfolio can be deployed in the cloud – including subscription and managed services, as well as Avaya’s private and public cloud offers, Avaya says.

8. 5G Networking: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Verizon Communications opened new 5G server sites in Boston and Silicon Valley, pitching businesses to use the next-generation network for everything from health care to tracking sports data, Bloomberg reports.

9. Government Controversy – SAP: South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand (US$23 million) from SAP for two government contracts they allege were entered into unlawfully, Reuters reports.

