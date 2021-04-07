5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 April 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves AWS & Microsoft 365 managed services, CiviTas, Comcast Business, Intel, LogMeIn, Red Hat, Unify Square, Versa Networks SD-WANs and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Intel Ice Lake Chips: Intel has launched third-generation Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) for data centers. The launch comes as new CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to bolster Intel’s manufacturing capabilities while stabilizing the company’s overall business — which faces intense competition from AMD, NVIDIA and other processor makers.

2. Microsoft 365 Managed Services: Unify Square has expanded its existing managed services to encompass the complete Microsoft 365 application set, including the new Viva platform.

3. AWS Managed Services: Innovative Solutions has launched three new AWS Managed Cloud Services offerings. They are:

a self-service choice for customers who operate AWS with the help of Innovative’s cloud tooling and emergency 24/7/365 network operations center; i3: full-service cloud management for growing businesses, that includes personal account management; and

full-service cloud management for growing businesses, that includes personal account management; and i5: an all-inclusive full-service offering for cloud-native customers that demand the highest level of service.

4. Funding – Data Protection and Recovery: Former Forcepoint CEO John McCormack has invested in NeuShield and joined the company’s board of directors.

5. Talent – Open Source Software: Red Hat has named Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as senior VP and GM of North America Commercial Sales, and Marjet Andriesse as VP and GM for Asia-Pacific region. Red Hat, owned by IBM, is central to IBM’s business turnaround plan.

6. Layoffs – New Relic: Here are details about the job cuts.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – Small Business Software: LogMeIn and Capital One are partnering to deliver work-from-anywhere solutions to small businesses, the two companies say.

2. Partnership – Financial Managed Services: Computer Services Inc. (CSI) and CivITas Bank Solutions are partnering to provide CivITas community bank customers with “comprehensive and reputable managed services solutions.”

3. Partnership – SD-WANs: Comcast Business has enhanced its SD-WAN platform while leveraging technology from Versa Networks.

