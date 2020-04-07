5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 07 April 2020

Today's channel partner news involves Windows on AWS cloud migrations, Aptum, BitTitan, Cisco Systems, Glassbox, IT By Design, Kaseya, Nuvias, Versa Networks & more.

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Sip up.

1. List – Rescheduled Channel Partner & Tech Conferences: Events that have moved to August through November include conferences from eMerge Americas, IT By Design, IoT World, Kaseya, Oracle NetSuite & more. Check this list of rescheduled events for ongoing updates.

2. Windows on AWS Migrations: Amazon has a new pitch here.

3. Talent – MSP Automation: BitTitan, a provider of managed services automation and developer of MigrationWiz, has hired Kevin Serpanchy as sales director of the North and South American regions.

4. Talent – MSP: Aptum, a global hybrid cloud and managed services provider, has named Alberto Da Anunciacao as chief infrastructure officer.

5. Distribution – SD-WANs: Nuvias is rolling out Versa Secure SD-WAN cloud service for small and medium enterprises across Europe.

6. How to Build a Security Practice: Cisco Systems offers this guidance to partners.

7. Funding – User Experience: Glassbox, which has developed an analytics platform aimed at improving user experiences on web and mobile applications, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, Reuters says.

