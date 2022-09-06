5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 06 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Private Equity – Thoma Bravo Expands to London: Thoma Bravo, the private equity firm that backs ConnectWise, N-able and Sophos, among others, is expanding from the U.S. to open an office in London. Thoma Bravo already has U.S.-based offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami.

2. Funding – Partner Relationship Management (PRM): AshGrove Capital has invested $16.5 million into Zift Solutions, a provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software,

3. Venture Capital Job Cuts: SoftBank Group plans to cut at least 20% of staff at its Vision Fund investment arm, Bloomberg reported.

4. VMware Channel Chief Exits: Amid VMware’s pending sale to Broadcom, VMware VP Bill Swales will leap to Lenovo in October 2022.

5. SAP Partner Program Evolution: Check out the new Competency Framework within the SAP PartnerEdge program.

6. Partner Program – Application Integrations: Boomi has expanded its global partner program to include new opportunities for its approximately 800 partners worldwide. Those companies can submit Partner Accelerators to the recently launched Boomi Discover Catalog.

7. Managed Infrastructure Partners: Kyndryl has achieved Cisco Global Gold Integrator status.

8. Australia MSP Rebrands: TAS, an end-to-end technology solutions and services provider launches its new brand ‘experteq’ today.

