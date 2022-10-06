5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 06 October 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 6, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A – Stating the Obvious: Kaseya confirmed the long-rumored ConnectBooster acquisition.

2. Talent – MSP Software: Axcient Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Tomeo has been named an Atera advisory board member.

3. MSP Software Compliance – SaaS Security Software: Augmentt has introduced Augment Secure Premium, a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant offering that “enables MSPs to provide their clients with comprehensive cloud application and security monitoring and management for their Microsoft 365 environments,” the company said.

4. Expanded Partnership – Kyndryl and Microsoft: The managed infrastructure provider and software company are taking steps to help customers migrate IBM mainframe data to Microsoft Azure. The strategy involves Kyndryl’s multi-tenant zCloud expertise and associated data pipes connections. Ironically, the move may hurt former Kyndryl owner IBM, which has a large, entrenched mainframe business.

5. IT Management Software: Lenovo has unveiled XClarity One, an “open cloud software management platform” that combines TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Management-as-a-Service, and Smarter Support analytics into a “unified customer portal to simplify management from edge to cloud and provide greater agility,” the company said.

6. Distribution – XDR: TD Synnex has agreed to distribute Cynet‘s extended detection and response (XDR) platform.

7. Certification Program: Datadog has launched a Datadog Certification Program to help developers further uplevel their observability skills.

8. Amazon Hiring Freeze: Amazon has paused hiring for corporate positions in its retail business, the latest sign that the world’s largest e-commerce company is adjusting its workforce to slowing online sales, Bloomberg reported.

