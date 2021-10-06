5 Channel Partner Programs and MSP News Updates: 06 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Executive Leadership – MSP Automation Software: BitTitan, which develops automation tools for MSPs, has named Joseph Nguyen as the company’s first director of information security.

2. M&A – Managed Hosting Services: Total Webhosting Solutions has acquired SAS Nexylan. This is the first TWS acquisition in France. The company previously consolidated the Dutch webhosting market, and also expanded into Spain.

3. Remote Control Software – Slowing Market Growth?: TeamViewer cut its full year guidance and reported quarterly results below its own expectations on Wednesday, saying the contribution from large enterprise deals grew more slowly than expected, Reuters reported.

4. ServiceNow Investment: ServiceNow has invested in Celonis, a process mining software company in Germany. The partnership will combine ServiceNow’s low-code workflow platform with the real-time process execution capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS). The companies will jointly deliver solutions starting in 2022 to “help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation, then create digital workflows to optimize those processes for more seamless digital operations,” the two companies said. Financial terms of the ServiceNow investment were not disclosed.

5. Consumer IT Support: Best Buy has launched a Totaltech membership program. The membership, which costs $199.99 year, features:

Unlimited Geek Squad tech support, available 24/7/365 on all the technology in your home, no matter where you bought it.

Totaltech Expert Access, a VIP service with access to dedicated phone and chat teams.

Up to 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases during active membership, including AppleCare+ on Apple products.

Free delivery and standard installation.

Exclusive Totaltech member prices.

20% off labor for repairs and advanced services and 10% off labor for custom installations.

Extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products.

Free haul-away on most product replacements.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – Data Security: Forcepoint has enhanced its Global Partner Program to “simplify how partners work with the company while creating significant new business and revenue growth pathways,” the company says. The program now features an elite tier of Titanium partners. The company is also automating its support infrastructure and introducing a “more efficient engagement model with broader incentives that make it easier to work with Forcepoint while enabling partners of all levels to deliver greater customer value,” the firm says.

2. Partner Program – Security Automation: Swimlane has launched the Medley Partner Program to engage and support three primary partner groups: Technology Alliances, Advisory Alliances and Value Added Resellers.

3. Partnership – Google Cloud Services: MadHive, an enterprise software platform for media organizations, has agreed to a $100 million cloud services deal with SADA. The deal focuses on increased Google Cloud consumption and associated services.

4. Partnership – France Cloud Services: Thales and Google Cloud are launching a sovereign hyperscale cloud company in France. Thales will be the majority shareholder. The business will meet the criteria of the French “Trusted Cloud” initiative, the companies said.

