5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 06 October 2020
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Sip up.
Our Daily Brew
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.
A. What’s Happening Today
1. SBA PPP Loans – M&A Complications?: If your small business received a PPP (paycheck protection program) loan, read the updated SBA guidance before pursuing mergers and acquisitions.
2. M&A – Backup and Disaster Recovery: Veeam has acquired Kasten, a Kubernetes backup &. disaster recovery (BDR) startup. Private equity firm Insight Partners backs both companies.
3. Talent – MSP Software: The ASCII Group, Datto and Continuum veteran Shannon Mayer has joined Zomentum, an MSP software startup focused on sales automation. Mayer explains here career move and Zomentum goals here.
4. Google Rebrands G Suite: The SaaS software suite’s news name is Google Workplace.
5. Cloud Services – Data Protection: Commvault has released Metallic Cloud Storage Service, a cloud storage target for Commvault Backup and Recovery software and HyperScale X appliance. The introduction of Metallic Cloud Storage Service follows the integration of Metallic SaaS into the Commvault Command Center. Metallic Cloud Storage Service is now available across North America, EMEA and APAC, and Metallic SaaS is available in North America and ANZ.
6. Funding – Multi-Cloud Management: CloudSphere Limited, a cloud management and governance provider headquartered in Los Altos, California and Dublin, Ireland, has raised funding from ST Engineering Ventures and Atlantic Bridge. Financial details were not disclosed.
7. WiFi Network Management: Linksys has announced Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0, an upgraded, cloud-hosted WiFi Management Platform for SMB environments. The upgrade will activate on October 21, 2020.
8. RMM & MDM Software – Windows Devices: Codeproof Technologies is offering Remote Worker MDM for Laptops, Desktops, and PCs. The mobile device management (MDM) solution is designed for IT Administrators to secure, deploy, and manage Windows endpoints.
9. McAfee Founder Arrested: John McAfee has been arrested amid these allegations. The security software entrepreneur has not been associated with the anti-virus company that carriers his name since the 1990s. Still, each time the entrepreneur runs into alleged legal trouble, it causes a potential SEO (search engine optimization) headache for the software company that still carriers McAfee’s name.
B. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events
- MSSP Accelerator (October 7)
- Workday Rising (October 7-8)
- Ingram Micro CloudBlue Innovators Virtual Forum 2020 (October 12-14)
- Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 (October 19-21)
- Splunk .conf Digital Conference 2020 (October 20-21)
- Bonus: ChannelE2E’s complete event calendar
- Add Your Event To Our Calendar: Submit it here
No Comments