5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 06 November 2020

Friday, November 6, 2020.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Artificial Intelligence – MSP Service Desks: CrushBank, an IBM Watson partner, has launched CrushBank Insight, an artificial intelligence system that ingests a client’s entire interactive data set (tickets, time entries and more). From there, Insight classifies each datapoint by key concept (root cause) and by customer and engineering sentiment (client satisfaction). The resulting dataset supports creation of objective metrics for customer success and trends — as well as classification by true root cause rather than by initial client or triage “best guess,” CrushBank says. The company’s investors include ConnectWise co-founder David Bellini.

2. Talent – Distribution: Ingram Micro has promoted Tyler Coughlan to vice president, Customer Experience for the U.S. business. In this new role, Coughlanis focused on further differentiating the experience for Ingram Micro employees (EX), customers (CX), and partners (PX).

4. Distribution – Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS): Westcon has agreed to distribute AttackIQ in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) regions.

5. Cloud Monitoring – Financial Performance: New Relic‘s revenue was $166 million in Q2 of 2021, up 14 percent from Q2 of 2020.

6. Cloud Telecom & 5G Services: IBM is building a partner ecosystem for the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. Details are here.

B. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events