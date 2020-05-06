5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 06 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Microsoft Targets Cybersecurity: Microsoft is seeking to acquire CyberX, an Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity startup that works closely with Microsoft Azure Security Center and numerous Top 200 MSSPs (managed security services providers).

2. Integration – Microsoft Teams: The Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform now integrates with the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub in Office 365.

3. Office Depot & CompuCom IT Services: The company’s latest financial results show IT services progress.

4. Talent – ERP and PSA: FinancialForce has hired Michael Ni as chief marketing officer.

5. Unified Communications: RingCentral has launched a new RingCentral unified desktop app for Windows PCs and Apple Macs. It includes RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) capabilities in a single solution for a streamlined experience, the company says.

6. Funding – Databases: Cockroach Labs has raised $86.6 million in series D funding co-led by Altimeter Capital and BOND with participation from Benchmark, GV, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Capital.

B. Channel Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Security: McAfee has hired Cisco veteran Lynne Doherty as executive VP, global sales and marketing for enterprise business.

2. Partnership – Bots: LeadFabric has agreed to resell and support Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) in Europe. The bots help organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, Conversica asserts.

3. Partner Certification – AWS SaaS Competency: Amazon has launched an AWS SaaS competency for IT services providers and MSPs. Early participants include Flux7, an NTT Data Company, as well as Mission , a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP.

4. Data Protection – Office 365 & Azure: Commvault’s SaaS venture, Metallic , has announced a partnership with global IT solutions provider Zones to deliver backup and recovery services for Microsoft Office 365 and the Azure cloud.

5. Dell Partner Program: Dell partner executives share May updates here.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences

