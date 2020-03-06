5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 06 March 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 6, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus – Tech Conference Cancelation List: See it here.

2. Coronavirus – Channel Partners Conference and Expo: The event is moving forward. ChannelE2E is not attending, but feel free to email me news (Joe@AfterNines.com).

3. Tech Data Earnings: The distributor’s financial results for its fiscal Q4 2020 included:

Net sales of $10.3 billion, down 1 percent

Net imcome of $149.1 million, up 28 percent.

The results surface as Tech Data prepares to go private and shift to private equity ownership.

4. Talent: High-profile Cisco Systems veteran David Goeckeler has joined Western Digital as CEO.

5. Talent – Startup Investments: Accenture has hired Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tom Lounibos as an Accenture Ventures as managing director. Also, former entrepreneur, technology executive and investment banker Jake Kaldenbaugh is now managing director, overseeing the venture arm’s global investment strategy.

B. Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

1. Google Cloud, 5G and Telecom Services: Google Cloud has unveiled a mobile edge cloud strategy to accelerate 5G monetization. Ket partners incoude AT&T, Vodafone, Wind Tre, Amdocs and Netcracker.

2. AWS – Managed Data Lakes: Mission , a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, is now the exclusive certified AWS SMB Reseller of Cloudwick ‘s Amorphic – a fully-managed unified data and analytics platform for AWS data warehousing, data lake, lake house, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the companies say.

3. Microsoft Azure MSPs: Logicalis Group has achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, one of 65 firms globally to achieve such accreditation out of more than 60,000 cloud partners, the MSP says.

4. Partner Program – DevOps: Sonatype says its EMEA and International channel partner program grew more than 100 percent in revenue over the last three years. Actual dollar figures were not disclosed, however.

