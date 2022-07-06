5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 06 July 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A – MSP Software: N-able has acquired Spinpanel, a Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud management and automation platform for MSPs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

2. Free SaaS Security Tools for MSPs: Augmentt has launched the Free Community Software Program to “help MSPs and IT professionals around the globe better manage and secure their SaaS and cloud applications.” Available immediately and free forever, the new tools include the Augmentt Email & Notification Console and Augmentt Security Auditing Tool for Salesforce, the company said.

3. Distribution: Multipoint Group has expanded its distribution agreement with Qualys, and will now promote the security platform into such countries as Greece & Cyprus, Romania & Bulgaria, the Balkans and Turkey and the overall Southeastern Europe.

4. Cloud Backup for Apple macOS: Synology’s direct-to-cloud data protection solution, called C2 Backup, now supports macOS and Microsoft OneDrive.

5. Security as a Service Market Forecast: Spending on Security as a Service will reach $34.85 billion by 2028, up from $13.71 billion in 2022. That’s a 16.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, The Insight Partners said.

6. Cyber Insurance Market Forecast: Global spending on cybersecurity insurance will reach $29.2 billion by 2027, up from $11.9 billion in 2022. That’s a 19.6% compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, ResearchAndMarkets reported.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences