5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 06 July 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, July 6, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Talent – MSP: TPx Communications has hired PGi and ShoreTel veteran Don Joos as CEO. He succeeds Joe Cozzolino, who has served as interim CEO during the board’s search for a CEO. Cozzolino remains executive chairman of the board.

2. Talent – Cloud Communications Services: Vonage has hired Windstream and X4 Solutions veteran Curt Allen as senior VP and channel chief. Allen will join Vonage on July 13.

3. MSP – Microsoft Partner: Buchanan Technologies has obtained recertification as a Gold Certified Partner in the Microsoft Partner Program with numerous gold and silver competencies in the US and Canada. Buchanan’s gold-level status includes:

Collaboration and Content (US & Canada)

Messaging (US & Canada)

Cloud Platform (Canada)

Cloud Productivity (Canada)

Datacenter (Canada)

4. Penetration Testing: Apria Healthcare, a provider of home respiratory services and certain medical equipment in the United States, has chosen Pcysys‘ automated network penetration testing platform, PenTera, to automate its cyber security validation efforts.

5. Research – Malicious Files: Almost three quarters (72%) of the analyzed malicious files fell into three categories: Trojans, Backdoors and Droppers. according to anonymized statistics from free requests to the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal.

