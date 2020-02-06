5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 06 February 2020

Here are five (actually, a bit more…) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 6, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Government IT Services: Unisys is selling its U.S. Federal business to SAIC for $1.2 billion.

2. M&A – Cybersecurity: Forescout Technologies being acquired for $1.9 billion, though higher bids may emerge…

3. MSP Growth: Abacus Group, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, grew its revenues roughly 50 percent on 2019. Among the key moves: Acquiring Proactive Technologies in February 2019. Abacus Group is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on middle market growth companies. Still, Abacus remains majority-owned and operated by the company’s senior management team.

4. Infrastructure Monitoring: Dynatrace has announced the “next generation” of its Infrastructure Monitoring module for its Software Intelligence Platform.

5. Distribution – Canada: Synnex Stellr has launched into the Canadian IT channel. Stellr supports business management and purchasing, and an online learning center.

6. Distribution – Email Security: Ingram Micro has agreed distribute Trustifi’s email security solutions, which protect users from such threats as phishing, malicious links and files, viruses, spoofing and more.

7. Distribution – Talent: Intelisys, part of ScanSource, has announced multiple executive updates. They include:

Mark Morgan has been appointed president;

Paul Constantine has been named executive VP of supplier services;

Mike Ketchum, senior VP, finance, will take on the additional role of managing operations that support Intelisys sales partners and will serve as senior VP of finance and operations.

The trio reports to John Eldh, chief revenue officer for ScanSource.

