5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 06 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 6, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding & Talent – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): Best Buy has vowed to invest up to $10 million with Brown Venture Group, a venture capital firm that focuses exclusively on Black, Latinx and Indigenous technology startups. The investment will seek to “help break down the systemic barriers often faced by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs — including lack of access to funding — and empower the next generation within the tech industry,” Best Buy says.

2. M&A Bidding War – Automobile Chips: Qualcomm has bid $4.6 billion to buy auto-technology company Veoneer. The bid is 18.4 percent higher than a Magna International offer to buy Veoneer…

3. Talent – Email Security Services: GreatHorn has hired Morphisec veteran Arthur Braunstein as chief revenue officer. GreatHorn develops an API-based cloud-native email security solution.

4. Research – Network Firewall Market Size, Growth Forecast: The global network security firewall market will reach $24.34 billion by 2030, which represents a 21.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020, according to Allied Market Research.

B. Technology Industry Financial Results

The following technology companies announced quarterly financial results over the past day or so…

1. ePlus: The IT solutions provider reported first quarter financial results. Key metrics included:

Consolidated net sales of $416.6 million, up 17.4 percent from $355.0 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.3 million, up 24.6% from $30.7 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

2. OpenText: The parent of Webroot security and Carbonite data protection solutions announced Q4 2021 financial results. Key metrics included:

Total revenue of $893.5 million, up 8.1 percent compared to Q4 of 2020.

GAP net income of $181.3 million, up from $26.4 million.

3. Huawei: The Chinese telecommunications giant reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured, Reuters reports. Related: Huawei – Banned and Permitted in Which Countries?

C. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. The 5G Partner Opportunity: Cisco Systems explains the 5G networking, mobile & wireless partner opportunity here.

2. Partner Program – SaaS Security Management: AppOmni has launched its INFINITY Partner Program, which is led by Senior Director of Global Alliances Todd Wilson, and Director of National Partners Donald Shake. AppOmni has existing partnerships with Accenture, PwC, 4C/Wipro, Optiv, activereach, GuidePoint Security, and NCC Group, among others.

3. Partner – Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): DSM Technology, a Florida-based provider of Data Assurance solutions, has achieved Gold Status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program.

3. Distribution – Network Security: Brigantia Partners has agreed to distribute Untangle’s network security solutions in the United Kingdom.

