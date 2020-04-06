5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 06 April 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 6, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Private Equity – New Fund: Silver Lake Partners is preparing to seek at least $16 billion from investors for its sixth flagship buyout fund, braving the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times reports. Rival PE firm Insight Partners, parent of Kaseya and Veeam, recently raised $9.5 billion for its Fund XI.

2. SMB Voice: Microsoft has opened the Microsoft 365 Business Voice SKU to over 70 countries via partner resellers (CSP, Cloud Solution providers), where the partner provides the telephony connectivity and minutes for the customer, TomTalks reports.

3. MSP – Talent: Fidelus Technologies, an MSP in New York, named Thorsten Buescher as its new head of service delivery.

4. Partnership – ITSM: Planview and Cherwell Software are partnering to integrate and promote a Portfolio Management from Planview with Cherwell’s IT Service Management solutions.

5. Partnership – Credit Union Services: Continuity and Dollar Associates are partnering to promote regulatory expertise and cloud technology in the credit union industry.

6. Talent – Advertising Technology: Joveo has hired Shehzad Karkhanawala as VP of global marketing, and Dan Sapir as VP, partnerships and business development.

7. Talent – Open Source Software: Red Hat has named Paul Cormier as president and CEO. He succeeds Jim Whitehurst, who is now president of Red Hat’s parent, IBM.

8. Business Continuity – Cloud Video Services: Brightcove has launched Brightcove Continuum, a business continuity suite to support business communication functions across the enterprise.

