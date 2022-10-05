5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 05 October 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Conference – N-able Empower 2022: A recap of N-able CEO John Pagliuca’s keynote at Empower 2022 is here.

2. N-able Multi-Cloud Management Software?: Here’s a preview of how N-able plans to help MSPs manage Azure cloud assets and workloads. The effort may eventually extend to Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

3. Security Awareness Training for MSPs: TitanHQ has announced SafeTitan Security Awareness Training for Managed Service Providers.

4. IT Consulting – Company Breakup: An Atos plan to split into two publicly listed companies will be completed by mid-2023 at the earliest, Reuters reported.

5. Distribution – Government IT Services Rebrand: TD SYNNEX Public Sector has launched as a unified government IT services brand that combines the former DLT Solutions, Tech Data Public Sector Solutions and SYNNEX GOVSolv offerings.

6. Distribution – Threat Defense: The TD Synnex Cyber Range cybersecurity training facility will now include Infoblox’s BloxOne Threat Defense platform for networking and security services.

7. Distribution – XDR: MEC Networks has agreed to distribute Cybereason Defense Platform to to VARs and MSSPs across the Philippines.

8. Distribution – SOAR and Threat Intelligence: Orca Tech has agreed to distribute Cyware’s security operations solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

9. Partner Program: VIPRE Security Group is making “significant changes” to the company’s channel-first model to “ensure the success of its partners, sales teams, and distributors.” The updates include:

Doubling the company’s channel sales team and placing them regionally to assist partners better.

Aligning the end user sales teams to the channel organization for co-selling and collaboration.

Opening the company’s product portfolio to “make it easier to sell the entire suite of VIPRE Security Group’s services and solutions.”

Expanding channel sales and support operations across EMEA including the DACH and Benelux regions.

VIPRE did not disclose specific channel headcount figures.

10. IBM Partner Ecosystem Investments: Details are here…

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits