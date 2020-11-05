5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 05 November 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, November 5, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Co-Managed MDR Services: Rumor has it ConnectWise has acquired Perch Security as part of a larger business strategy to surface at the IT Nation Connect 2020 virtual conference. ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the M&A rumor.

2. IT Services – CompuCom Under Pressure: CompuCom’s parent is “evaluating all options” to drive future value related to the IT services business. So is CompuCom essentially up for sale? We’ve reached out to ODP, the parent company, for comment…

3. MSP Data Protection: MSP360 has launched Managed Backup version 4.7, an update to the company’s multi-cloud data protection platform. It includes MSP360 Storage Powered by Wasabi, a native integration with Wasabi that offers cloud storage out of the box. Separately, MSP360 is testing MSP360 Managed Backup for Small Business, part of a new marketing initiative designed to assist MSPs with generating quality leads.

4. Distribution – Emerging Opportunities: Ingram Micro and its subsidiary Promark Technology have launched the Emerging Business Group (EBG), while also continuing to invest in the distributor’s Public Sector business. The new EBG team combines the high-touch services, specialization, and speed of Promark Technology with the power, performance, and partnership of Ingram Micro’s emerging vendor team, the distributor says. We’ll share more details soon.

5. Cloud Distribution – eSignatures: Pax8 now offers airSlate, which gives Pax8 partners in North America access to approve, deliver, and sign documents on any device anywhere, the company says.

6. Communications & VoIP for MSPs: Bvoip recently earned major honors for a major research firm.

7. Talent – Channel Chief: Fluent Commerce, which develops a global distributed order management platform, has hired Chad Hooker as VP North America with a focus on growing the channel & alliances ecosystem in the region. Hooker was previously director of alliances for the Americas at Elastic Path.

8. Partner Program: Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has expanded its partner program to include everyone from digital consultants to SIs, VARs, MSPs and more.

